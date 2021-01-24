New treatment for chronic wounds performed at Barzilai Medical Center

Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon has begun to perform a unique treatment for chronic skin wounds that combines plastic surgery and orthopedic rehabilitation, according to the hospital.

The focus of the new treatment , which also includes occupational therapy and expanded multidisciplinary counseling, is aimed at improving the daily lives of patients suffering from chronic skin wounds.

The development of the new process was led Dr. Eran Shavit, a dermatologist, Dr. Michael Warszewski, Director of the Rehabilitation Center, and Dr. Ran Talisman, Director of the Department of Plastic Surgery.

Prof. Yaniv Scherer, Director of the Barzilai Medical Center, praised the new treatment, saying that "the Barzilai Medical Center promotes a strategic plan for providing multidisciplinary treatments that treat the patient comprehensively and provide him with a 360-degree treatment.

"The new clinic is open to anyone suffering from chronic ulcers or deep wounds in skin tissue. It will cover every possible aspect, we will bring about a significant improvement in patients' skin wounds and their quality of life," Scherer added.

Chronic skin wounds impact many people, estimated at some three to five percent of the population over the age of 65. The condition causes great difficulty to quality of life and lowers life expectancy.

