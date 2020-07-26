The Health Ministry screened far fewer people this weekend than usual, a report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center showed Sunday.

Only 15,476 people were screened, of which 1,108 tested positive, the Health Ministry reported.



Last weekend, for example, more than 20,000 people were tested.

The death toll has also risen - some 464 people have died.

The Health Ministry showed 329 people in serious condition, among them 100 who are intubated.The death toll has also risen - some 464 people have died.

Moreover, the knowledge center report showed that the number of people who tested positive out of those tested did drop slightly to 7.6%, compared to 8.15% - the rate on Friday.

Most of those people infected were younger, between the ages of 20 and 39.