Number of Pancreatic cancer cases rises among Jews ages 65 and up

The Health Ministry has reported for the first time of a rise in Pancreatic cancer in Jews ages 65 and up in recent years.This data was published in preparation to the annual "Door Knock" fund raiser by the Israel Cancer Association, which will be held online this year sue to the coronavirus restrictions. Further data revealed in light of the fund raiser includes that in 2017, roughly 909 people in Israel were diagnosed with Pancreatic caner. That it is the seventh most common type of cancer diagnosed in 2017, though the fourth most common type of fatal cancer during that year, in both Jewish men and women, as well as Arab women, though the third most common in Arab men. This type of cancer is ranked high of the type of tumors which cause death, usually due to its tendency to being diagnosed late, meaning when it is found it is usually in an advanced stage, making it fatal.Over the last 22 years, it has become an increasingly common occurrence, and it has become an increasingly common cause of death in Jewish men and women, though has remained stable among Arab men and women. Another rise, listed at one to two percent, was also reported for first time this year with regards to people who suffer from this type of cancer who are under the age of 65. This is believed to be due to the increase in obesity and diabetes among young people, known to be increase the risk of the disease, in the developed world.
Israel is placed 28th on the list of countries where pancreatic cancer is common (alongside Singapore and Lithuania) and 12th in the list of number of deaths from the disease (equal to Latvia, Germany and Japan)."Early diagnosis of severe Pancreatic cancer is difficult since its symptoms are not unique to it and quite diverse," said Professor Lital Keynan, head of the diseases control unit of the Health Ministry. "Abdominal pains, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, loss of weight, exhumation and weakness, painless Jaundice, back pain and more, are all such symptoms""As such, a large part of patients arrive with an advance disease. Discovery at such an advance stage leads to a prognosis which is not quite as good, the anatomical location of the pancreas is also a contributing factor,""Recently questions have been raised regarding the occurrence rates of this type of cancer in Israel, since many clinical workers are under the impression that the number of patients and those who die from it is rising. The data on the matter is relevant to 2017,"