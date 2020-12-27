Ohana: Prisoners won’t be given COVID-19 vaccine 'without permission'

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana has instructed that prisoners should not receive COVID-19 vaccines without permission and before the completion of the vaccination of all Israel Prison Service (IPS) staff.A statement issued by the director-general of the Public Security Ministry pointed out that Ohana sent a letter on December 24 to the head of the IPS informing him that “at this stage, the minister directs that the vaccination of the Israel Prison Service staff be completed and that vaccination of prisoners should not start until permission is received and that it must be in accordance with the progress of vaccinations in the general public.” On Saturday, Qadri Abu Baker, director of the Palestinian Authority Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners, claimed that Israel will start giving the vaccine to Palestinian security prisoners in the next few days.Abu Baker told the PA’s official news agency Wafa that Israel has informed the prisoners that they will be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the next few days. The vaccination of the inmates will not be compulsory, Abu Baker said, adding that some prisoners have expressed desire to receive the vaccine.Abu Baker said that the PA would demand that Palestinian or foreign doctors supervise the vaccination of the prisoners.
