Palestinians say they are now trying to get vaccines from Israel

The Palestinian Authority is examining the possibility of obtaining COVID-19 vaccines from Israel, a senior PA official told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.According to the official, PA officials have in the past few days approached the Israeli government to inquire if Israel was willing to provide them with some of the vaccines it received.“We understand that the political echelon in Israel has to decide about this matter,” the official told the Post. “Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is helping us secure vaccines from a number of companies.”Last week, officials with the PA Ministry of Health said that the Palestinians have not asked Israel to supply them, or purchase on their behalf, the vaccines against the coronavirus. The officials said that the PA was in contact with a number of companies to obtain the vaccines.The PA Ministry of Health said that the first doses of vaccines are expected to arrive in the West Bank at the beginning of next month. The ministry did not say which companies would provide the vaccines.On Tuesday, the ministry announced the death of another 20 Palestinians who were infected with the coronavirus. Six of the deaths were reported in the Gaza Strip, the ministry added.In the past 24 hours, 1,191 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, according to the ministry.