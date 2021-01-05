Coronavirus: 50% of people vaccinated developed antibodies - Sheba

A top Sheba doctor has said that she would recommend pushing off administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine by a month in order to inoculate more Israelis.“I think it is more important to get people vaccinated,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit from Sheba Medical Center. “We are only talking about a month. I don’t think it will cause any damage and the damage from the disease is greater.” Speaking during a briefing on Tuesday, she said that preliminary data shows that after two weeks, some 50% of some 100 people who were vaccinated two weeks ago have developed strong antibodies against the virus. This is up from only between 1% and 2% after one week.Sheba is evaluating the level of antibodies in 400 medical workers who were inoculated at the hospital, but Regev-Yochay said that not everyone has had the vaccine long enough to prove its effectiveness. The hospital will continue to follow these people and more.Regev-Yochay said the hospital was specifically evaluating for immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which determine if a person has developed immunity. She said that she believes the ideal is to use the Pfizer vaccine exactly as done during the clinical trials, which involves a booster shot administered on day 21. She said that she believes the booster is essential, but pushing it off a month is not pushing it off in perpetuity and could be for the greater good.Other medical professionals, including Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto, have recommended pushing off the booster to allow more Israelis to receive the first shot. However, the Health Ministry’s stance is that the protocol should not be changed.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });BioNTech and partner Pfizer warned on Monday that they had no evidence that their jointly developed vaccine would continue to protect against COVID-19 if the booster shot is given later than tested in trials.Moreover, serological tests of people who contracted coronavirus showed that the antibodies do wane over time.