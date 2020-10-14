The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Panel discussion: To stop coronavirus, get mayors involved

Haifa U. panel focuses on political challenges and municipal opportunities in war on COVID-19

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 18:02
POLICE STOP cars at a roadblock at the entrance to Jerusalem on October 4, amid the lockdown (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
POLICE STOP cars at a roadblock at the entrance to Jerusalem on October 4, amid the lockdown
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The world is faced with multiple challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of which are not causally related to health, according to a panel discussion presented Tuesday by Haifa University.
The panel was also held to mark UN Disaster Risk Reduction Day, which took place on October 13.
According to Prof. Eli Salzberger, part of the reason that Israel is struggling to manage the pandemic is because it was never able to legislate a law for dealing with national emergencies, such as floods or earthquakes. The hold up, he explained, was that politicians could not decide if national emergencies should be managed via the IDF Home Command, the National Emergency Management Authority, or a cooperation between the two.
This was also an example of what was ultimately a recurring theme of the conference panel: Israelis are willing to trust professional people and bodies but have little trust in their politicians.
Representatives of both the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and Arab sectors presented, too. Both communities have been struggling during the second wave to get infection rates under control.
Kafr Kassem Mayor Abdel Badir said that Arab-Israelis were willing to comply with the lockdown and other health regulations in the spring when they were fearful of the unknown COVID-19 disease. However, he said, after Israel’s handling of the first wave, the sector mistakenly thought the worst was behind them. The Arabs also began to experience what he called “pandemic fatigue,” which led them to resume mass weddings and other events.
Kafr Kassem is now a green city. Badir said  cooperation between the central government and the local government is “the key to success" as “only those who live among the people know them.”
Kiryat Ye'arim Mayor Yitzhak Ravitz expressed similar sentiments, pointing out that Health Ministry officials cannot know his community and its needs as well as he does.
“Let’s say a man was infected during morning prayer,” he said, “I know to ask this man, which morning prayer? Where in the synagogue did you stand? I know the building he was in has two entrances and that there are prayer groups at different hours, so I can know very quickly with whom this man came in touch and thereby stop the chain of infection.
“This is something the government can’t do,” he said, “I consider myself as one arm of the central government in that sense.” 


Tags haifa university Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
