How is Israel handling growing water scarcity issues in the desert?

According to Berliner, his research is intended to help countries that have few resources at their disposal and also less access to advanced irrigation technologies.

“What we’ve developed is a system in which, together with the trees, we also plant an intercrop,” he explained. “This can be sorghum or wheat, and thereby provides food for people.”

So far, this low-tech technique has been very successful in Kenya’s Turkana desert, he said, noting that it can easily be implemented with very little machinery by relying on natural depressions in the ground.

Fish Farming in the Desert

Other researchers in the Negev region are also testing the waters for innovative ways to boost food security.

“It’s quite strange to grow fish in the desert, where water is scarce, but what we’re trying to do here is to grow fish with very little water, [almost] the same amount of water that we [use] to grow tomatoes,” Gross told The Media Line during a recent tour of the institute’s research facilities.

Among the advantages of farming fish in the desert, he explained, are that the warm climate supports their growth year-round. Land and labor costs are also lower than in other parts of the country.

Gross’s system not only recirculates and treats the water inside the tanks, but also uses the fishes’ excretions to fertilize vegetables. The technology is so efficient that it allows for over 99.5% water reuse, unlike standard commercial systems that can waste up to 50% of their total water volume.

“In our most sophisticated system, we don’t use external energy at all, and just use the fish feed as the source for everything,” Gross said. “The energy to run the system is produced by the waste that the system produces.”

For now, the desert aquaculture project is in its pilot stage, and only students living near the institute have had the chance to taste the fish. Nevertheless, Gross hopes to see the technology go commercial in the near future.

Berliner and Gross both spoke to The Media Line on the sidelines of the world's largest annual conference on desertification, led by BGU's Blaustein Institutes. Titled "Feeding the Drylands: Challenges in a Changing Environment," the virtual event took place from November 16 to November 18 and featured presentations from more than 100 researchers, government officials and activists. At the moment, drylands cover over 40% of the world's landmass, and this percentage is rising each year. While technological advances could help alleviate water scarcity issues for a time, the Global Institute for Water Security's Famiglietti believes that ultimately, only regional cooperation and better governance will make a lasting difference. "A lot of the problems that we see are regional. Those countries need to work together to develop regional water management plans," Famiglietti said. "We don't really need to look for a miracle," he emphasized. "We need to use less water." "More than 50% of the fish supply is coming from aquaculture, whereas in the past, in the 1980s, it was maybe 5%," Gross said. "It's the fastest growing sector in agriculture."

