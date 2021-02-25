People wearing glasses less likely to be infected by coronavirus - study

People who wear glasses are less likely to contract the coronavirus, according to a new study.The study, conducted in China, was published in the peer-reviewed Jama Ophthalmology Journal in September, and tried to see the effect of glasses on the likelihood of being infected with the coronavirus.preventative measures, such as hand washing and avoiding touching one's eyes.The paper did mention under its limitations section that it was a rather small sample size, however, and that the numbers used were based on previous data and were not calculated from current local populations. The coronavirus has been shown to be transmitted by droplets, with eyes being another place where they can enter the body.The reason for the difference between those who wear glasses and those who don't, according to the study, is that people with glasses are less likely to touch their eyes during the day, suggesting that the eyes are an important intermediary through which the coronavirus can be transmitted. The study further suggests more
