People wearing glasses less likely to be infected by coronavirus - study

The coronavirus has been shown to be transmitted by droplets, with eyes being another place where they can enter the body.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 16:00
A medical worker wearing a protective mask and glasses, who treats patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy (photo credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)
People who wear glasses are less likely to contract the coronavirus, according to a new study.
The study, conducted in China, was published in the peer-reviewed Jama Ophthalmology Journal in September, and tried to see the effect of glasses on the likelihood of being infected with the coronavirus.
The reason for the difference between those who wear glasses and those who don't, according to the study, is that people with glasses are less likely to touch their eyes during the day, suggesting that the eyes are an important intermediary through which the coronavirus can be transmitted. The study further suggests more preventative measures, such as hand washing and avoiding touching one's eyes.
The paper did mention under its limitations section that it was a rather small sample size, however, and that the numbers used were based on previous data and were not calculated from current local populations.  
The coronavirus has been shown to be transmitted by droplets, with eyes being another place where they can enter the body.


