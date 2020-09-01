Many pet-owners feel as though the coronavirus pandemic has given them the opportunity to stay at home and get "know their pet a lot better," according to a recent OnePoll survey conducted on the behalf of Zoetis Petcare - seven in ten respondents claimed that statement to be true.The survey polled 2,000 dog and cat owners, and revealed that 81% of the respondents feel closer to their pet than they did before the onset of the pandemic. Furthermore, the survey discovered that pets help with "morale" during times of lockdown and quarantine, as expected. The survey was meant to get a feel for how new and veteran pet owners are holding up amid the pandemic.Amid the Draconian shelter-in-place orders and social distancing guidelines passed down across the 50 United States, some 72% of respondents said they would have had a hard time getting through the lockdown without the dedicated company of their pet.However, with the extended time spent at home, a good portion of the pet-owners also reported a change in the behavior of their furry companion, whether it be for better or for worse. Some 27% said their pet's behavior has improved, around 17% claim it's taken a turn for the worse.Some 36% reported a more active four-legged roommate than before the onset of the outbreak, 31% said their pet is acting more needy, 27% noted a struggle to go up and down the stairs and 26% reported more curious companions than before.Since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdowns, there has been a surge in pet adoptions across the United States. Since March 13, the Animal Care Centers of NYC said it has placed around 800 animals in foster care, with more than 600 of them adopted. The increase was also prevalent in Israel. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"We’ve seen an overwhelming number of pet adoptions over the past several months, and whether you’re an experienced pet owner or new pet owner, it’s important to get to know your pets’ behaviors and be aware of environmental changes that may impact them,” noted Daniel Edge, DVM, MBA, MSc, according to the South West News Service (SWNS). "Whether you’re spending more time at home, or there’s added noise outside, temperature spikes or other changes in the environment or home schedule, there are easy ways you can make sure you and your pet have the best experiences together right from the very first day you bring your pet home," alluding to the fact that the new bond formed amid the quarantineWith the extra time at home, some 72% of respondents noted that they are taking their pets on more walks, have more chances to snuggle and are giving them more treats than before. And considering the unconditional love given to them by their pets during the pandemic, more than three quarters of respondents said they would seek quality veterinary care for their pets when prompted - three out of four said they will be visiting the vet for a checkup as soon as possible."Spending more time at home with our pets can bring us closer together and also bring to light behaviors, habits or concerns we may not have otherwise noticed," concluded Edge. "Our new pet adopter destination has a number of resources, guides and checklists that share easy and effective ways to help you have a successful experience with your pet from the start by getting to know each other and what to keep an eye out for so you can build a lasting, positive relationship."