Pfizer COVID vaccine 86% effective after third shot - Maccabi

The data was based on a follow-up study carried out by the fund’s Division of Data & Digital Health of people who received their third dose at least seven days ago. 

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 18, 2021 14:28
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is shown to be 86% effective among those age 60+ after a third dose, according to initial results published Wednesday by Maccabi Health Services.
“The vaccine has again proved its effectiveness,” said Dr. Anat Ekka Zohar, who led the study. “It has also demonstrated protection against the Delta variant. The triple dose is the solution to curbing the current infection outbreak.”
Israelis above 60 years old receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit health care maintenance organization, on August 08, 2021 in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israelis above 60 years old receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit health care maintenance organization, on August 08, 2021 in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Specifically, the study compared 149,144 members who had received three doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least seven days ago with 675,630 members who were matched for age, gender, socio-economic status and population group and who had received only two vaccine doses in January or February.
Out of 149,144 only 37 people were identified as positive for corona, compared to 1,064 of the comparison group.
“Three-dose vaccine effectiveness is highly protective against both infection and severe illness,” Ekka Zohar concluded. “I urge everyone aged 50 and over whom have yet to receive the third vaccine dose to do so, for both their self-protection and the protection of their families.”


Tags delta Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
