The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Physics can solve key challenges facing AI, study finds

These findings represent a bridge in physics, AI and neuroscience, and has the potential to advance on-the-spot decision making in AI.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 04:46
Artificial intelligence (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Artificial intelligence
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The field of physics could provide a solution to some of the key challenges encountered in the artificial intelligence field, according to new research from Bar-Ilan University.
Some of the key challenges facing the AI field include estimating necessary dataset size, how many circumstances does it need to learn beforehand and fast, on the spot decision making skills. However, tackling these challenges may be possible through the use of a central concept in physics known as power-law scaling.
As described in an article published last Thursday in the academic journal Scientific Reports, the power-law scaling arises from a number of different phenomena, including the timing of magnitude of earthquakes to stock market fluctuations and to even frequency of word use in linguistics. It is this concept, which originally was thought of to describe how magnets are formed in the iron bulk cooling process, that could see application in the AI field, especially with deep learning.
"Test errors with online learning, where each example is trained only once, are in close agreement with state-of-the-art algorithms consisting of a very large number of epochs, where each example is trained many times. This result has an important implication on rapid decision making such as robotic control," the study's lead author, Prof. Ido Kanter of Bar-Ilan's Department of Physics and Gonda (Goldshmied) Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center, said in a statement.
"The power-law scaling, governing different dynamical rules and network architectures, enables the classification and hierarchy creation among the different examined classification or decision problems."
"One of the important ingredients of the advanced deep learning algorithm is the recent new bridge between experimental neuroscience and advanced artificial intelligence learning algorithms," said co-author and PhD student Shira Sardi.
"This accelerated brain-inspired mechanism enables building advanced deep learning algorithms which outperform existing ones," said co-author and PhD student Yuval Meir.
The researchers made these conclusions following careful optimization and thorough simulations, and is based on findings that increased training frequency leads to neuronal adaptation to be significantly accelerated.
These findings represent a bridge in physics, AI and neuroscience, and has the potential to advance on-the-spot decision making in AI.


Tags bar ilan university Artificial intelligence Physics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yad Vashem needs to stay out of Likud's reach By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by