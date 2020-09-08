The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Plastic surgeons wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

According to the Israel Cancer Association, about 4,500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Israel each year and about 900 die of the disease.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 06:23
Plastic surgeons wear pink to mark the 2020 Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
Plastic surgeons wear pink to mark the 2020 Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
(photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
In a creative attempt to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month during the coronavirus pandemic, plastic surgeons who specialize in breast reconstruction wore pink robes to work.
A common misconception is that plastic surgeons only deal with cosmetic surgeries. That's not true. Part of the job often includes conducting breast reconstruction surgeries on women who overcame breast cancer. For them, the surgeries play a dramatic role in their physical and mental healing process.
Dr. Meir Cohen, chairman of Israeli Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, emphasized the importance of breast reconstruction surgeries.
"Scientific studies that examined the psychological aspect of the process, pointed at the distress that women experience after going through mastectomies. It may damage a woman's self-image and affect their intimate relationships," Cohen said.  
In the past year, characterized mostly by the coronavirus-stricken world, some 1,200 breast reconstruction surgeries took place in hospitals across Israel, according to the Israeli Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery.
Seeking for original ways of marking the 2020 Breast Cancer Awareness month, and being limited by coronavirus restrictions, the Israeli Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery came up with a simple and effective way of emphasizing an issue that affects so many women in so many ways - changing the usual white robes to pink ones.
The color pink has been used to promote breast cancer and to show support for those who suffer from it. Combined with matching pink masks and gloves, the surgeons definitely stood out in their attempt to support and raise awareness to the disease.
Breast Cancer Awareness month will start on October 1 and will continue through the 31st.

Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.


