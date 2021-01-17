'Please don't let my baby die'- mother pleads to save kid with cancer

Lev is a 3-year-old boy who was diagnosed last year with neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children.

He suffers from a swollen, painful tummy, weakness, numbness, fatigue, loss of energy and deep, excruciating bone pain. Without treatment, the suffering will not end.

Lev and his family traveled from Ukraine to Turkey to receive medical care last year. After months of surgeries and procedures, the treatments were found to be ineffective. His doctors then sent him to Israel, where he can receive life-saving treatment at Sheba Medical Center.

The child requires:

> 5 immunotherapy / chemotherapy cycles - $531,500 / $106,300 each

>>>Immunotherapy / chemotherapy administration - $15,700

>>>A minimum of 10 days hospitalization - $15,000

Chemotherapy medication - $75,600

He will need additional pharmacy services, imaging and laboratory tests and follow up consultations - all which come with a hefty cost.

And this price quote does not include accommodations for him when he is not in treatment or for his parents, who have rented a small apartment near the hospital. An 8-year-old sister is being cared for by grandparents back in Ukraine.

The family already sold their home to pay for Lev’s treatments. They cannot afford anymore, they cannot find the money to start these life-saving treatments. Your gift could save this toddler’s life.