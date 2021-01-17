The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'Please don't let my baby die'- mother pleads to save kid with cancer

Three-year-old Lev suffers from neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children. Without treatment, Lev will die.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 17, 2021 07:28
Lev and his mother (photo credit: Courtesy)
Lev and his mother
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Yes, it’s hard to think about kids with cancer. But please read this article.
Lev is a 3-year-old boy who was diagnosed last year with neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children.
He suffers from a swollen, painful tummy, weakness, numbness, fatigue, loss of energy and deep, excruciating bone pain. Without treatment, the suffering will not end. Without treatment, Lev will die.
Help cure Lev >>
 

Lev and his family traveled from Ukraine to Turkey to receive medical care last year. After months of surgeries and procedures, the treatments were found to be ineffective. His doctors then sent him to Israel, where he can receive life-saving treatment at Sheba Medical Center.
The child requires:
> 5 immunotherapy / chemotherapy cycles - $531,500 / $106,300 each
>>>Immunotherapy / chemotherapy administration - $15,700
>>>A minimum of 10 days hospitalization - $15,000
>>>Chemotherapy medication - $75,600
He will need additional pharmacy services, imaging and laboratory tests and follow up consultations - all which come with a hefty cost.
And this price quote does not include accommodations for him when he is not in treatment or for his parents, who have rented a small apartment near the hospital. An 8-year-old sister is being cared for by grandparents back in Ukraine.
The family already sold their home to pay for Lev’s treatments. They cannot afford anymore, they cannot find the money to start these life-saving treatments. Your gift could save this toddler’s life.

Please act now >>
-------------------------------
About Rachashei Lev: Founded in 1989, the Rachashei Lev NGO constitutes a national support center for cancer-stricken children in Israel and their families. Rav Reuven Gesheid is the organization’s founder and head, and at his side are members of the Presidium comprising prominent Israeli doctors, public officials, members of the justice system, and leading Israeli business people. This article is written in cooperation with Rachashei Lev.


Tags health children cancer
