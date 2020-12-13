The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Pluristem to terminate Phase III study of critical limb ischemia (CLI)

While the CLI study was unsuccessful, Yanay said the company is maintaining a forward-thinking attitude, looking toward the development of other treatments it has in the works.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 10:09
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Theraputics in Haifa (photo credit: REUTERS)
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Theraputics in Haifa
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Haifa-based Pluristem Therapeutics has received recommendation to terminate its Phase III study monitoring the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) overseeing it.
Pluristem specializes in regenerative medicine therapies, notably cell therapies, which treat inflammation, ischemia, ulcers, muscle trauma, blood disorders and radiation poisoning.
Ischemia is a condition where sufficient blood is prevented from reaching a part of the body, be it a limb or an organ.
The recommendation states that the Phase III study is unlikely to meet its primary endpoints by the study's end, stating it had "experienced a substantial low number of events different from what is known in clinical medicine for the rate of these events in this patient population."
The treatments were well "tolerated," with no considerable safety issues raised during the study. However, in light of the recommendation, Pluristem will be cancelling any further operations forwarding the CLI study.
"We are deeply disappointed by the outcome of the CLI interim analysis. In light of the DMC’s recommendation, we decided that it would be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders to terminate the CLI study and focus our resources and efforts on our other lead indications,” said Pluristem CEO and president Yaky Yanay.
While the CLI study was unsuccessful, Yanay said the company is keeping a forward-thinking attitude, looking towards the development of other treatments it has impending.
"We expect to present topline clinical results during calendar year 2021, including our Phase III study in muscle regeneration following hip fracture; Phase II studies in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19; and our Phase I study in incomplete hematopoietic [blood cell component formation] recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT)," Yanay added. "Pluristem is well positioned to advance and support future development of these indications.
"Throughout the years, we have developed unique and proprietary expertise, know-how and intellectual property alongside a diverse clinical pipeline, and we possess a state-of-the-art cell manufacturing facility," Yanay said. "We believe our platform and technology will be a meaningful force in regenerative medicine in a variety of therapeutic areas."


Tags Israel health science cell therapy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by