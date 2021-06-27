The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Pollution price tag: Emissions cost Israel NIS 31 b. in 2018

Transportation was the main source of emissions in Israel in terms of external cost in a report by the Environmental Protection Ministry on pollution in Israel, based on data from 2018.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 27, 2021 11:12
Israelis stand on beach in front of a coal power station in Ashkelon (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israelis stand on beach in front of a coal power station in Ashkelon
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Emissions cost Israel NIS 31 billion in external costs in 2018, with the main source of costly pollution coming from transportation, according to a report published by the Environmental Protection Ministry on Thursday.
External cost expresses the negative effects on human health and the environment caused by emissions as a monetary value. The cost is calculated in order to help decision makers take into account the value of these damages when making policy decisions.
Greenhouse gases, which cause damage at the global level, accounted for about NIS 11.3 billion (36%) in external costs, while 18 other pollutants which cause damage at a local level accounted for NIS 19.8 billion (64%) in external costs. Nitrogen oxides accounted for the largest share of the external costs - 36%, followed by carbon dioxide with 29%.
Transportation was the main source of emissions in terms of external cost, making up 38% of the external cost. Emissions from power plants came in second at 30%, followed by industry with 16%.
In 2019, emissions from industry and electricity production decreased due to a reduction in the use of coal and oil for electricity production and the installation of measures to reduce emissions. The ministry estimates that this led to a decrease in external costs by about NIS 450 million in 2019, about 3% of the cost of emissions from electricity generation and industry.
A similar reduction likely occurred in 2020, according to the report, meaning that the total external cost of emissions to the economy at the end of 2020 likely amounts to about NIS 30 billion.
"The report presents a frightening picture, and for the first time there is a price tag in shekels for polluting emissions," said Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg. "The conclusion is that the war on the climate crisis is at the core of Israel's national and economic resilience and should serve the government, planning institutions, commercial companies and environmental organizations when it comes to assessing the broader picture of the effects of air pollution and greenhouse gases on us."
"These data lead to the conclusion that the Israeli target for renewable energies should be raised to 40% by 2030, and to reach zero polluting emissions by 2050," added Zandberg. "This is an ambitious and achievable goal that will save the Israeli economy billions a year."
In the report, the Environmental Protection Ministry pushed for a target of having 40% of Israel's electricity generation coming from renewable energy sources by 2030. The switch is expected to save the country about NIS 4.5 billion per year in external costs.
The ministry also pushed for implementing a plan to switch all public buses to be pollutant-free by 2025 and, starting in 2030, requiring all vehicles imported to Israel to be zero emissions. The report additionally called for the government to purchase electric vehicles and invest in charging infrastructure.
The plan would save Israel NIS 970 million in 2030, with the savings rising each year afterwards, depending on how quickly the plan is implemented. The savings estimate is based on an estimate that 25% of vehicles in Israel will be electric vehicles in 2030 (compared to just 1% today).

Earlier this month, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli told Haaretz that a joint team between the Transportation Ministry and the Environmental Protection Ministry would accompany all decision making processes in the Transportation Ministry in order to ensure that new projects include environmental considerations.
"Transportation shapes our lives and our environment," said Michaeli to Haaretz. "Therefore, it is of utmost importance that all transportation planning be done so that we create a pleasant environment, an environment that promotes equality, a clean environment and clear air."
Michaeli plans to focus on getting Israelis to switch from private vehicles to using public transportation which is connected and electric, as well as developing incentives and infrastructure for private electric vehicles in the short term.


Tags environment transportation energy pollution Tamar Zandberg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to fix its surrogacy law - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by