Premature babies at greater risk of cerebral palsy - BGU

Babies who are born prematurely are reportedly at greater risk for cerebral palsy, according to a study conducted by researchers from Ben-Gurion University and Soroka University Medical Center Researchers, a press release said on Sunday. The study that was published in Journal of Clinical Medicine, concluded that researchers "identified the critical thresholds for preterm delivery that increase the chances of long-term hospitalizations for CP and other pediatric neurological disorders," according to the press release. Cerebral palsy (or CP for short) is a congenital disorder of movement or posture. Symptoms can include poor coordination, stiff and weak muscles, and tremors. It can also effect "perception, cognition, [and] communication." Cerebral palsy can be caused by abnormal brain development, which can often occur before birth, and can cause severe childhood physical disability.It also concluded that babies born prematurely before 25 weeks had risks of developing serious neurological issues and increased CP rates.
Last month, it was reported that people who test positive for COVID and also have cerebral palsy, are more likely to die from the virus as a result.