The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Quality of scientific information on Google differs between languages

A study looked at results from 30 basic scientific terms in English, Hebrew and Arabic

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 21, 2021 15:35
A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Brussels (photo credit: FRANCOIS LENOIR / REUTERS)
A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Brussels
(photo credit: FRANCOIS LENOIR / REUTERS)
A study conducted by the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology found that on Google, the quality of scientific information from a search differed across different languages.
The study, published in Public Understanding of Science, looked at different search results from 30 basic scientific terms in English, Hebrew and Arabic. It found that search results for terms in English are of better quality than the equivalent searches in Hebrew or Arabic.
The differences in results were found in the pedagogical aspects of quality, or the extent to which the content was geared to younger users, instead of the accuracy of the content itself.
The greatest differences between languages were found for terms related to nutrition, such as "carbohydrate" or "metabolism." The criteria that searches were judged on included content accuracy, author's authority and use of sources.
The study was conducted by Kawther Zoubi as part of her master’s degree thesis.

"These findings help us understand the digital divide and the social factors that affect our ability to develop science literacy. Our understanding of science depends on the environment we live in and the extent to which we have access to quality scientific information. This depends on our proficiency in different languages," explained Zoubi.
Prof. Ayelet Baram-Tsabari, who oversaw the study, added, "The scientific and educational communities must act to mitigate the digital divide. We all have the right to access quality scientific information in our language."


Tags technion google Language
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by