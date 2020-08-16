The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

25% of young Americans are considering suicide amid coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has been associated with an increase in mental health difficulties for a range of reasons.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
AUGUST 16, 2020 07:28
Mental health [illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Mental health [illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
More than a quarter of US 18-24 year-olds and nearly a third of caregivers for adults seriously considered suicide in June, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a significant adverse impact on mental health.
The finding, reported in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Friday, was based on a survey of 5,412 people carried out by Qualtrics between June 24-30.
The coronavirus pandemic has been associated with an increase in mental health difficulties for a range of reasons, including both the morbidity of the disease itself, and mitigation issues such as social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
Some 40.9% of respondents reported at least one adverse mental or behavioral health condition overall: 31% said they had experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression in the 30 days before taking the survey, while 26% reported trauma or stress related symptoms.
Some 13% of those surveyed reported starting or increasing substance use as a coping mechanism, while overall 11% of respondents said they had seriously considered suicide.
However, the pandemic appears to have had a particularly detrimental effect on people in the 18-24-year-old age group.
Some 75% of young people reported having at least one adverse mental or behavioral health symptom, making them by far the most impacted demographic. Symptoms of anxiety or depression were the most commonly experienced, with 63% of 18-24 year-olds reporting anxiety related symptoms.
Nearly half (46%) reported symptoms of a trauma- and stress-related disorder TSRD, while a quarter (25%) reported using substances to cope with pandemic related stress or emotions. And 25.5% of young people said they had seriously considered suicide within the 30 days before taking the survey.
Unpaid caregivers were also vulnerable, with two thirds reporting at least one adverse effect, again, the most common being anxiety or depression, which had impacted 58% of caregivers. Some 31% of caregivers had considered suicide.
The next most impacted demographic were those whose educational level was less than a high school diploma: 30% of people within that demographic had suicidal feelings, while 66% had experienced at least one adverse impact.
Knowing someone who had died of COVID-19 appeared to have little impact on whether or not people experienced detrimental mental health impacts. Some 40.1% of those who did know someone who had died of the disease reported having experienced adverse mental health, against 41% of those who did not personally know someone who had died of COVID-19.
Similarly, 13.4% of those who did not know someone who had died of the disease had experienced suicidal thoughts recently, against 11.3% of those who did know someone who had died.
The findings were a significant increase on those reported for the same period in 2019: instances of anxiety disorder had nearly tripled (25.5% against 8.1% in 2019); and prevalence of depressive disorder was approximately four times that reported in 2019 (24.3% versus 6.5%). Suicide ideation figures were compared to 2018 results, and showed a doubling of suicidal ideation within that time.


Tags Mental Health suicide coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UNSC's vote against extending Iran arms embargo sends mixed messages By JPOST EDITORIAL
A tour of Acre's attractions and hidden gems By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by