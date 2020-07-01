The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rambam hospital journeys back in time scanning 2,500-year-old mummies

Director Yotam Yakir described the experience of attending the scanning as “unbelievable.”

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 1, 2020 02:02
Mummies from the Haifa Museums undergo a CT scanning at the Rambam Health Care Campus on June 29, 2020 (photo credit: RAMBAM HEALTH CARE CAMPUS SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Mummies from the Haifa Museums undergo a CT scanning at the Rambam Health Care Campus on June 29, 2020
(photo credit: RAMBAM HEALTH CARE CAMPUS SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
For several decades, two mysterious Egyptian mummies were kept among the treasures in the storage unit of the Haifa Museums. Small in size – about 40 centimeters long - very little was known about them, except that they were donated to the museum about 60 years ago, and they dated back to a period between 3,000 and 2,500 years ago. On Monday, the mummies were brought to the Rambam Health Care Campus for a CT scan, which allowed both the museum’s and the hospital’s staff who poured to the room to travel back in time unveiling the content of the sarcophagi.
“We wanted to understand more about the mummies and we decided to reach out to Rambam,” Haifa Museums General Director Yotam Yakir told The Jerusalem Post. “In spite of the coronavirus emergency, they responded incredibly quickly. The hospital is a very short distance from our museum, so yesterday we carefully transported them there.”
Yakir described the experience of attending the scanning as “unbelievable.”
“While in the case of one mummy it is still difficult to understand what it conceals, the second was clearly a bird, a falcon. Its head appeared to be covered by some form of mask. It was incredibly exciting,” he pointed out.
Rambam’s Director of the Department of Medical Imaging Dr. Marcia Javitt explained to the Post that the artifacts underwent both the traditional CT scan and the more recent Dual Energy CT scan, which uses different type of X-rays to extract more information about the tissues’ properties.
“In light of the fact that the tissues of the mummies are dehydrated, this technique offered us much more insights,” she said.
“In the smallest mummy we could clearly see the bones, the beak and the spine, which presented some damage, even though at the moment we can’t say if it occurred before or after the bird died. Inside the chest, we spotted something that it might be the heart,” the doctor noted.
Javitt recalled that she already took part in the scan of mummies several years ago when she was working at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
“The system has become quite popular among researchers because it offers a tool to obtain more information in a non-invasive way,” she pointed out.
For the biggest mummy, more enigmas persist as the scientists were not immediately able to identify anything precise.
“It could be a child, even though we could not recognize any anatomic feature. We will need to do more research,” Javitt said.
Indeed, only the preliminary results of the test have been analyzed so far. More information could come from a more in depth look at the findings and from further venues of study.
“There are so many questions about these artifacts: Where did they come from? How did these creatures die and why were they mummified? We still have so much to discover,” she concluded.
In the meantime, Yakir explained that the two mummies will be put on display in the museum again, together with the images resulting from the CT scan.
“We will do it as soon as we get a full report. We believe that this is something very unique that we can offer to our visitors,” he concluded.


