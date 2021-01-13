The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rambam launches coronavirus serological exams, return to routine

The serological test is a standard blood test, which checks for antibodies against coronavirus proteins.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 13, 2021 03:11
Rambam's dedicated testing complex for corona and serology tests for the general public. (photo credit: RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)
(photo credit: RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)
(photo credit: RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)
Due to the need to return to a pre-coronavirus routine, Rambam Medical Center has launched a system for performing private serological tests, in addition to private coronavirus exams. The center also offers the services to companies and organizations. 
"When it comes to serological tests for companies or organizations, the idea is to allow employers to create a work routine, as much as possible, based on employees who are not required to quarantine in case of exposure to the virus, as they have developed natural immunity," explains Rambam director of private and international medical Tal Abutbul. 
"Those who undergo the test are entitled to a 'recovery certificate' from the Health Ministry. This group of people will be an asset to employers." 
The serological test is a standard blood test, which checks for antibodies against coronavirus proteins. The test results can be one of the following three options: 
- Negative: there are no antibodies in the blood, that is, the subject did not have coronavirus and was not exposed to a person who was infected to coronavirus. 
- Positive: there are antibodies in the blood, meaning the patient has had coronavirus (was asymptomatic or actually sick) or infected by someone who has had coronavirus. 
- Unclear: it is not clear what the peron's condition is. In this case, this person will have to return and take the test again after a week.
"It is important to know that the antibodies do not appear in the blood immediately but only after about ten days to three weeks of exposure to the virus," explains Rambam Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Hitam Hussein, adding, "since this is a new disease, we do not know."
Upon contacting Rambam, a skilled team arrives at the workplace, which includes nurses and paramedics. At the end of the process, the team transfers the test tubes to the Rambam Virology Laboratory. The results will be sent to the workplace within three business days of the test. For a private serological test, one must arrive at Rambam to perform the test. 
For private serological tests, click here
For serological tests for organizations,  click here or call 04-7771652. 
For coronavirus tests, click here


