Rapid serological tests may be key to reopen Israel to tourists

Rapid serological tests might become the key tool to reopen Israel to tourism, sources within the government told The Jerusalem Post.





Israel has been closed to foreign citizens since March 2020 with very limited exceptions. As the situation in the country dramatically improved thanks to the success of the vaccination campaign, at the beginning of March the coronavirus cabinet tasked the Health, Transportation and Tourism ministries to develop a plan to allow visitors who have been fully vaccinated or recovered to enter the country.

However, according to sources within the government, the Health Ministry has been very hesitant to trust vaccination or recovery certificates from other nations, in spite of the fact that several countries, including Cyprus and Greece, have already stated that they recognize Israeli-issued documents and incoming Israelis will not need to enter isolation.

For this reason, the authorities are considering other solutions, including deploying at the airport saliva serological tests that do not require blood work and offer results in about 15 minutes.

Currently, Israelis who have been vaccinated abroad and enter the country can undergo a regular serological test and be released from the mandatory quarantine if antibodies are found in their blood.

Allowing in visitors from countries with a high vaccination rate has also been investigated.

On Tuesday, the Interior Ministry’s Population and Immigration Authority announced that starting from Wednesday those who are vaccinated or recovered and have a first-degree relative in Israel would be allowed to enter the country.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} According to the Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, the move goes in the direction of opening Israel to tourists at large.

“Starting tomorrow, vaccinated family members will be able to visit their relatives in Israel. This is important news to many thousands of new immigrants and lone soldiers, and a first step in the resumption of healthy, vaccinated tourism to Israel,” Farkash-Hacohen told the Post.

“Recent conversations with the Health Minister have been productive, and I believe we will soon publish the plan to reopen the skies and allow vaccinated tourists to visit Israel,” she added.