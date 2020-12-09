The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Religious female entrepreneur raises half a million dollars to save water

Too much water usage can be costly, both financially and environmentally.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 08:37
DrizzleX founders, Esther Altura and her son Ariel (photo credit: TAL RAVIV/PROPTECH ZONE)
DrizzleX founders, Esther Altura and her son Ariel
(photo credit: TAL RAVIV/PROPTECH ZONE)
Religious entrepreneur, mathematician, and software engineer Esther Altura, who founded the start-up DrizzleX together with her son, Ariel, an industrial designer who specializes in technology, closed a funding round of half a million dollars to develop their innovative water metering solution.
Too much water usage can be costly, both financially and environmentally. As a former real estate agent, Altura understood that prices stem from the rising water and sewage prices, old and leaking infrastructure, and shared water metering for many apartments. A 30% increase alone comes from consumer lack of knowledge and joint metering. 
To solve this, DrizzleX developed a small electronic water meter that can be placed in several locations throughout the house. The information collected by the meters is then transferred to a cloud system, and information is made available to the landlord through a management dashboard for the purpose of accurate and reliable billing of the consumer.
The app allows a tenant to compare water consumption to similar audiences and analyze the effects of the time of day and the number of people on consumption. Moreover, the system provides an alert for excessive use of the shower or other places in the house and gives recommendations on how to reduce it.
The start-up is part of the 2020 cycle of startup accelerator Proptech Zone which works with startups in the field of Proptech, and received an investment from the American fund IIFG, which invests in promising Israeli ventures.


Tags environment water Entrepreneur
