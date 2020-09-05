Research recommends offering emotional support to leukemia patients

In a recent research paper, “Treatment-free remission in chronic myeloid leukemia: the patient perspective and areas of unmet needs,” published in the prestigious medical journal, Leukemia, the authors explore potentially game-changing methods of improving the psychological quality of life for patients undergoing treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia.The first author on the paper is Giora Sharf, an Israeli who is also a CML patient and co-founder of the CML Advocates Network, which connects more than 100 patient organizations in almost 80 countries and is also the CEO and founder of Halil HaOr Association for leukemia patients in Israel. In CML, treatment-free remission (TFR) refers to having a stable deep molecular response without the need for ongoing tyrosine kinase inhibitor treatment. While there are recommendations about the technical management of stopping and restarting therapy, this study looks at the experiences of those considering and undertaking TFR and explores their mental wellbeing. This study, which was conducted with more than 1000 patients in over 68 countries, found that 56% of patients reported fear or anxiety during treatment discontinuation, while only 7% of patients were asked if they needed psychological support during this period. When patients re-initiated treatment, 59% felt scared or anxious, and 56% felt depressed. Twenty-six percent of re-initiated patients received psychological and/or emotional support at this time. Sixty percent of patients experienced withdrawal symptoms while discontinuing treatment and 40% of patients who experienced withdrawal symptoms reported that they were not fully supported by their doctor in managing all the symptoms.In addition to Sharf, the other authors on the paper are Celia Marin, Jennifer A. Bradley, Zack Pemberton-Whiteley, Felice Bombaci, Rita I. O. Christensen, Bahija Gouimi, Nigel B. Deekes, Mina Daban and Jan Geissler, who are affiliated with hospitals and research centers around the world. The paper concludes that healthcare professionals should reconsider how they monitor the psychological well-being of patients who are discontinuing or re-initiating treatment and find ways to offer support.
