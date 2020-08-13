Retired inventor of N95 mask may be hero of coronavirus outbreak

Peter Tsai, who moved to the US in 1981 to study at the Kansas State University, simply came to do his PhD in material science and never imagined that years later, his invention - the N95 mask - would be used by medical personnel fighting the coronavirus, according to US State Department media.During his studies, he completed a little over 500 academic credits, which are roughly equivalent of six PhDs: an extraordinary accomplishment, no doubt. Later, following the footsteps of his professor, he moved from Kansas State University to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where he started teaching. In Tennessee, Tsai's research focused on developing a material that could filter air by attracting particles which pass electrostatically-charged fibers. Ultimately, his research led to the development of a material that could trap various particles, including bacteria, that passed through the mask. Tsai explains: “The original intent was to use these charged fibers for air filters, such as home filters."Eventually, his discovery helped create the N95 mask which was originally planned to be used by construction workers in a dusty environment.In 1996, the CDC (Center of Disease Control) realized that the mask could be used to stop viruses and bacteria.This led to a cooperation with the industrial giant 3M, which combined its medical-mask design with the air filter used in the N95 mask and the rest is history, as medical personnel have been using the new mask design ever since.With the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus, the US-Taiwanese professor was called back in to work. This time, it was to help develop an effective method to sterilize the N95 - the only thing standing between the medical staff and the virus.Given the special design of the mask, conventional sterilization methods, including boiling in water, soaking it in alcohol, or baking at extreme heat can harm its protection effectiveness.However, the professor managed to find out that baking the mask at a steady heat of 71 degrees Celsius (160 Fahrenheit) eliminates the virus.But for those of us who are not lucky enough to own a N95, Tsai recommends using cotton masks to cover the face.