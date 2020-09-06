The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Robot relieves lab workers, processes coronavirus tests in rapid time

The robot was designed before the pandemic and YET engineers modified it to serve the needs of coronavirus labs

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 19:26
The new robotic COVID-19 testing system created by Yaskawa Europe Technology (YET) can perform 2,800 per day. (photo credit: YASKAWA EUROPE TECHNOLOGY)
The new robotic COVID-19 testing system created by Yaskawa Europe Technology (YET) can perform 2,800 per day.
(photo credit: YASKAWA EUROPE TECHNOLOGY)
COVID-19 checks in one lab in the IDF have become faster and more efficient thanks to a new robotic system developed by Israel-based Yaskawa Europe Technology (YET), according to the company’s president and CEO Arik Dan.
The new system, which was rolled out two weeks ago, can process samples from up to 96 COVID-19 tests in the time it would take a standard lab worker to process one, and up to 2,800 total tests per day. The robot relieves the work-load of skilled workers, enabling them to focus on other tasks.  
"The robot can open a test-tube, scan a code and do a variety of tasks," he explained. “Each robot comes in its own robotic-box to ensure its environment is kept under ideal heat and pressure conditions."
He added that each robot can be modified to suit the needs of the lab or client and it is possible to manage even more tests per day.
The robot was designed before the pandemic and YET engineers modified it to serve the needs of coronavirus labs, as workers across the country were striking and others were complaining that they had reached their limit for developing tests.
The robot, however, does not replace all humans. Dan stressed that YET engineers are present at the IDF lab to oversee any unexpected needs.
“The system we developed can increase the number of tests by over 100%,” Dan added, “which might serve as a turning point to handling the pandemic.”
He said that these robots have global market potential in the fight against coronavirus, though he would not say how much use of such a system would cost in the retail marketplace.
If the IDF lab proves effective, Dan said that the robots could be shipped and tested in other labs immediately.


Tags test robot Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo How Israel has failed in the battle against coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are 1,000 dead from coronavirus – it is time we see their faces By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by