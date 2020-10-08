Sheba Medical Center is actively recruiting people to take part in the Phase 3 clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by Israel Institute for Biological Research.“After Sukkot, recruitment will begin at Sheba for research of a coronavirus vaccine developed in Israel,” an email that was sent to Sheba employees read. The Jerusalem Post received a copy of the email and confirmed its origin.According to the email, individuals over the age of 18 who have not had coronavirus in the past nor have it at the time of their enrollment will be eligible for the study. Some participants will receive the vaccine and others will be assigned to a control group and receive a placebo.“The chance of getting the vaccine is three times greater than the chance of getting a placebo,” the email said. The suitability of volunteers will be verified. Once enrolled, they will be vaccinated and then be checked at various intervals several times over the course of a year. All examinations will take place at Sheba and involve a blood test, doctor’s examination and other screenings as requested.The email was directed at all hospital employees. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed that recruitment for the trial was underway but could not discuss details. He said recruitment was happening from within a variety of sectors and that the trials would not begin until late October.The Post has called the recruitment line. This is a developing story.