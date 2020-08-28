The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Should Ahmad Tibi be Israel’s coronavirus czar?

The battle over Uman is not about graves. It is about politics.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 28, 2020 18:00
AHMAD TIBI: When he [Netanyahu] says ‘Ahmad Tibi,’ he means Ahmad the Arab. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
AHMAD TIBI: When he [Netanyahu] says ‘Ahmad Tibi,’ he means Ahmad the Arab.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The only Knesset member who is a medical doctor is Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List. 
So, does it make sense for him to become Israel’s coronavirus commissioner? 
Obviously, there are many reasons why not. He is a proudly hostile member of the opposition and therefore does not have close ties with the current government, and he is a gynecologist, not a public health professional. 
But the last several days of watching Prof. Ronni Gamzu's battle over not allowing haredi (ultra-Orthodox) hasidim to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah is proving that Israel may need not just a medical expert to oversee the country’s response to the crisis, but also a politician.
Gamzu is completely focused on two goals: reducing infection and enabling Israel to keep its economy open in the shadow of corona. This is how he approached the question of whether or not Israelis should travel to Uman on Rosh Hashanah.
Traditionally, some 30,000 people visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the holy day and pray there. But this is not a traditional year. 
Gamzu wrote a letter to the President of Ukraine, warning him that a mass pilgrimage to the rabbi’s grave in Uman could lead to an uncontrollable spike in coronavirus cases in Israel and Ukraine. The commissioner did not do so as a diplomat. He petitioned the president as someone who was worried about the impact of the large gathering on public health. He wrote the letter because he thought it was his job to be in charge of stopping the spread of infection.
Housing and Construction Minister Ya’acov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) called for Gamzu to resign. Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) lashed out at him for trying to stop the pilgrimage but not seeking to halt mass protests against the prime minister. He accused Gamzu of being motivated by fear of being maligned in the media.
Initially, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to his rescue, defending him and calling on the public to show respect to his role and his professional decisions. 
But on Thursday, when dozens of Breslov travelers were held up for hours at the Ukrainian airport because the country refused their entry and leaders of the sect threatened that “We’ll never support Benjamin Netanyahu or any party that backs him,” the storyline started to change. 
Edelstein went silent, knowing that he needs haredi votes to run for president next summer. 
Even worse, Netanyahu reportedly asked close senior rabbis to help find a solution to allow at least several thousand hasidim into Uman. 
When The Jerusalem Post sat down with Gamzu on Wednesday, he recalled how on Memorial Day, the government asked families of fallen soldiers and terror victims not to visit the graves of their loved ones because of coronavirus. And so, it was then, that the people who literally sacrificed their loved ones for the country did not get what they wanted. 
“Look at the comparison,” Gamzu said, “it is immoral.”
But this is not about graves; it is about politics. 
Hence, despite the glimmer of hope that Israel had when Edelstein and Netanyahu appointed a professional with the power to get things done, Gamzu now appears no match for the politicians who are trying to advance themselves at the public’s expense. 
Tibi, in contrast, is a veteran of political combat, with a long history of standing firm on principled and practical positions.
And so, as preposterous as it may seem to appoint Tibi - out of all people - to such a lofty and sensitive position, it is sad but true that in the irony of the grave situation in which Israel finds itself, tapping Tibi - or a health expert who is also a politician - actually does make sense. 


Tags ahmed tibi Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by