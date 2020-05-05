The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Smoking appears to protect against coronavirus, French researchers find

Researchers are giving nicotine patches to healthcare workers and COVID-19 patients to study the preventative and therapeutic effects of the drug on the virus.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MAY 5, 2020 19:07
Deep breaths: Smoking pollution in Tel Aviv (photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PEXELS)
Deep breaths: Smoking pollution in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PEXELS)
French scientists are conducting trials to see whether nicotine could help protect against the coronavirus and reduce symptoms in those with COVID-19, after it was noted that smokers were under-represented among those who had the disease.
A recent study by Prof. Zahir Amoura from Pitié Salpétrière hospital in Paris found that, of 482 COVID-19 patients that presented to the hospital between February 28 and April 9, just 4.4% of in-patients and 5.3% of outpatients were daily smokers, against 25.4% of the general population.
Furthermore, smokers were 80% less likely to develop severe systems, the study found, according to Al Arabiya.
This observation has led researchers to hypothesize that nicotine prevents the virus from taking hold by binding to cell receptor sites, preventing the coronavirus from doing so.
"There appears to be a protective effect of smoking on the risk of Covid-19 infection," Jean-Pierre Changeux, Emeritus Professor of Neuroscience at the Institut Pasteur, who co-authored Amoura's study, told the Human Brain Project.
"This is a somewhat counter-intuitive finding which at this stage is not understood. Because of the urgent need for a therapeutics under the current conditions, we together  published an hypothesis about it," he said.
Changeux added that two studies linking nicotine to potential COVID-19 treatments are now underway.
The first, carried out by Prof Amoura, involves giving nicotine patches to health care workers to prevent infection, to worsening COVID-19 hospitalized patients, and to severely ill COVID-19 patients in the hope of treating the disease.
The second, taking place at the Pasteur Institute looks at the relationship between the virus and nicotine. In particular the researchers are investigating whether nicotine helps to prevent "cytokine storms," a rapid overreaction of the body's immune system to the virus, which they think may be playing a part in causing fatal cases of infection.
Amoura's findings on the suppresive effect of smoking on the coronavirus were echoed in similar findings published by the New England Journal of Medicine last month, which found that, of 1000 people infected in China with coronavirus, 12.6% were smokers, against 26% in the general population.
However, Jerome Salomon, France's top health official has warned against people taking up smoking as a preventative, AFP has reported. 
“We must not forget the harmful effects of nicotine. Those who do not smoke should absolutely not use nicotine substitutes," he said, explaining that doing so can cause addiction and side effects.


Tags france Nicotine Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Banning Hezbollah: A welcome and overdue step By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
5 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by