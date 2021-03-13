Sniffing out Parkinson: A UK innovation offers early detection hope

The Manchester Institute of Biotechnology (MIB) is looking into the possibility people suffering from Parkinson may omit a unique scent because of sebum, an oily material found in human skin.
Thanks to the generous support of the Michael J. Fox Foundation and Parkinson UK, scientists took to heart the observation by the wife of a Parkinson patient by the name of Les Milne who complained his scent changed – six years before he was officially diagnosed. She described the smell as woody and musky.
She seemed to had been right. With the help of people who have a special talent in detecting smells the leaders of the study, it is hoped a specific early detection method could be created to help people realize they have the illness – and the sooner the better.
Prof, Perdita Barran, Prof. Roy Goodacre and Dr. Monty Silverdale hope to "pinpoint which molecular changes in the skin might be producing the unique odor found in Parkinson sufferers," Barran said.
If a method could be created to sniff out Parkinson, it could prove to be a highly effective and non-invasive means.
At Haifa University, researchers were able to create a computerized system that can examine handwriting and infer if the person has Parkinson or not.
