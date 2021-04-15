The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Solutions for your embarrassing cosmetic problems

A new crop of brands is making tackling oft-times embarrassing nuisances more approachable. Here’s a look at the standouts.

By SHARON FEIEREISEN  
APRIL 15, 2021 10:34
Beauty, illustrative (photo credit: ANGELOS MICHALOPOULOS/ UNSPLASH)
Beauty, illustrative
(photo credit: ANGELOS MICHALOPOULOS/ UNSPLASH)
Most of us are used to openly gabbing about our blemish and wrinkle woes, at least with our doctors – boob sweat and below-the-belt odors, less so. Luckily a new crop of brands is making tackling oft-times embarrassing nuisances more approachable. Here’s a look at the standouts.
1. Maelys Get-Sassy Underboob Deodorant, NIS 99
No longer do well-endowed women need to smooth on regular deodorant when looking to prevent underboob sweat. This weightless solution absorbs excess moisture without leaving any residue behind.
2. Summer’s Eve 5 in 1 Cleansing Cloths, NIS 9.50
These individually wrapped below-the-belt cleansing cloths are designed to freshen up pre/post-intimacy, post workout, or daily post shower.
3. The Honey Pot Company Sensitive Foaming Wash, NIS 33.80
This plant-based wash will work to rid your privates of odor-causing bacteria, hydrate your vulva, and balance your pH. It can be used on its own or in tandem with cleansing wipes.
4. Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Invisible Dots, NIS 85.50
Acne patches have unequivocally become a beauty staple in the last year. Inspired by Korean beauty and thanks to brands like Starface – with their brightly colored, obtrusive star-shaped stickers – blemish stickers are now being proudly worn. For the non-Instagram generation, these ones from Peter Thomas Roth are more conspicuous while still working to promote fast healing.
5. The Nue Co. Digest-Start Drops, NIS 98
A little sexier than prunes, these apple cider vinegar-based drops are designed to kick-start slow digestion and stimulate digestive enzymes. They can also come in handy for fighting nausea.
6. Gilette Venus Snap,  NIS 36.50
This travel-ready compact razor is a must-have, especially come warmer weather, if you’re worried about finding missed patches of hair on-the-go. It also works great for travel and is TSA approved. While it’s best used with shaving cream, only water is fine for small patches.
7. BAWDY Beauty Bite It Butt Sheet Mask, $9
Show your backside some love with this cheeky toning mask. Don’t expect permanent changes, but it will give you a smoothing and firming feel that makes it a worthy pampering tool before hitting the beach. Bawdy ships international.
8. The Lab & Co. Butt Acne Clearing Lotion, $32.99
Clear your rear’s breakouts with this clearing lotion formulated specifically for the butt with alpha-hydroxy acids that exfoliate without drying skin. The Lab & Co. ships international.
9. Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing Shampoo, £45.50
The UK website Cult Beauty has an extensive selection of dandruff-fighting hair products, including this best-selling option from Oribe. The site is a great beauty resource that often has promotions, including free worldwide shipping. This particular product while expensive (albeit a little goes a long way) will work to quickly rid the scalp of pesky flakes thanks to chemical exfoliants.
10. Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion, NIS 187.20
This lightweight, everyday body lotion is designed specifically to treat keratosis pilaris (a.k.a. “chicken skin”) by both exfoliating with chemical exfoliants like lactic acid and moisturizing with oils.
11. BeYou Anti-Chafing Cream, NIS 34
Protect against chafe with this anti-friction cream. It’s a great alternative to the traditionally messy powder formulas.
12. Mama Mio Tummy Rub Butter, NIS 86.40
Genetics are the biggest factor when it comes to stretch marks, but moisturizing can help mitigate the damage of stretched skin. This clinically-backed formula is packed with natural plant-based actives to deliver results you can both see and feel.
13. Take My Face Off Mitty Max, $24
Treat and prevent body breakouts and ingrowns by removing grime and dead skin more thoroughly with this uniquely shaped mitt. It pairs with any cleanser and also works to remove masks (anywhere on the body). Take My Face Off ships international.
14. Neogen Glass Foot File, $28
If ever there were a stylish way to removes calluses and dead skin, this durable foot file made from patterned glass would be it. Neogen ships international.


