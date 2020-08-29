The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Soroka researchers develop new method to diagnose heart attack

The preliminary research tested the presence of troponin, which is found in the blood heart attack patients, in the patients' saliva.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 29, 2020 20:46
Virtual image of human heart (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Virtual image of human heart
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
A team of researchers from the Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba, led by Dr. Roi Westreich, developed a possible method to detect heart attacks among patients by testing their saliva, according to the European Society of Cardiology.
 
The preliminary research tested the presence of a protein called troponin, which is found in the blood heart attack patients, in the patients' saliva. 
The standard medical procedure for diagnosing a heart attack requires a blood test, which takes up to an hour to confirm the presence of troponin, which in addition to patient's complaints about chest pain and abnormal heart activity, can be detected by an electrocardiogram (ECG).  
The new method aims to change that by offering results within ten minutes, simply by spitting into a test tube. 
“Currently troponin testing uses blood samples. In this preliminary study we evaluated the feasibility of a novel method using saliva,"  Westreich explained to the European Society of Cardiology.
The research was conducted among a total of 45 subjects, 32 of whom were confirmed cases of muscle injury (heart attack) and 13 were healthy volunteers. 
Each of the participants was requested to provide a saliva sample. Only half of each sample was tested, and the other half was left untouched. 
The results were promising, as around 84% of the tested samples showed positive sings for the presence of the troponin in comparison to 6% of the untested ones.
The problem that the researchers faced during the initial stages was the absence of testing tools designed to detect troponin in saliva. 
"Since no test has been developed for use on saliva, we had to use commercially available tests intended for whole blood, plasma or serum, and adjust them for saliva examination," said Westreich.

However, there is a long way to go until testing saliva can become the standard for detecting heart attack cases among patients.
 


Tags Soroka Medical Center Heart attack research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does the US 2020 election day mean for Israel? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by