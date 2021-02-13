The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Students from Technion, Cornell Tech face challenges caused by COVID

The first place winner of this contest was the idea of a portable defibrillator, called Defi.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 13, 2021 03:02
The winner concept Defi (photo credit: DORON SHAHAM-MARCUS)
The winner concept Defi
(photo credit: DORON SHAHAM-MARCUS)
In a contest which concluded a semester long ideation course, students from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology and Cornell Tech, have come up with ways to deal with the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the pandemic, this year's program for iTrek took place online. The finale event for this year's course, titled "Time to Care" required students to find solutions to problems which come up in hospitals, such as miscommunications between patients and staff, challenges of a nurse’s daily routine, early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as reducing food waste in hospitals, under the guidance of mentors from Sourasky Medical Center.
The first place winner of this year's contest won for their idea of a portable defibrillator, called Defi, which can run on a mobile phone's power supply, hoping to reduce the time in which a people suffering from certain types of heart attack can receive life-saving treatment.
The team - which is composed of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology M.Sc. Candidate Ravit Abel, Biomedical Engineering M.Eng. candidate Alon Gilad and Idan Shenfeld (B.Sc. in Computer Engineering, Rothschild program) from the Technion, together with Operations Research M.Eng. candidate Ashley Dai and Double M.Sc. candidate in Applied Information Science and Information Systems Eric Chan from Cornell Tech - hopes to remove the large battery which constitutes most of a defibrillator's bulk and charge it instead within seconds from any mobile phone, making it significantly more compact.
In addition, the team also suggested adding an accompanying app which would send information regarding the patient condition to care takers and emergency services.
Second place went to a project named Minder, which aims to help the elderly keep track of medication and stay in touch with doctors routinely throughout their day. The third prize went to a project titled Libi, which looks to help patients who've suffered from a heart attack in the past prevent a second one, using tracking and education.
The main event, was a joint project by MindState Ideation Lab, the Technion, and Cornell Tech. The event was organized by Co-Directors Assistant Director of Operations Michael Escosia, the Project Manager and Program Coordinator at the Technion, Lucie Milanez, and the MindState Ideation Lab.
MindState was co-founded by Tamar Many (Shenkar College, Tel Aviv University) and Henk van Assen (Yale, Parsons School of Design), and  explores societal challenges through an interdisciplinary, human-centric methodology to achieve change.
The first prize was a total amount of $10,000 provided by the Dr. Joseph Holt and Halaine Maccabee Rose Fund and the Israel Council for Higher Education.



Tags technion cornell tech science
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by