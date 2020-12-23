Survey finds that most people slept better during lockdown

An international survey of 11,000 people around the world, has found that most people had improved sleep during the coronavirus lockdowns, according to a university press release on Wednesday.Most of the survey sample reported overall improved sleep during quarantine, with some reporting an extra half an hour of sleep per day, and a 50% increase for those who stopped using an alarm clock. The survey was published in the journal Scientific Reports and done by Dr. Maria Korman, a lecturer and researcher in the Department of Occupational Therapy at Ariel University. Along with Korman, researchers from around the world also contributed to the study, including Prof. Till Roenberg, and other academics from Russia, Japan, India, USA, Portugal and Brazil. The survey was translated and distributed in 10 different languages.Korman is an expert in the brain and human behavior, specializing in the biological cognition, and the effects of the biological clock on learning, memory, attentional functions, and more.
