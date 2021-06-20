The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Swiss bats host 39 virus families, some could infect humans - study

The researchers found one bat colony with a nearly complete genome for the virus that causes MERS, an infectious disease that can be transmitted to humans and for which there is no vaccine.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 20, 2021 03:56
TAU finds that bats navigate in the same manner as humans, using landmarks (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
TAU finds that bats navigate in the same manner as humans, using landmarks
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Eighteen different species of bats in Switzerland have been found to harbor viruses from 39 different viral families, and some of these diseases could risk jumping to humans, too, according to a new scientific study.
Conducted by the University of Zurich and published in the open-access online academic journal PLOS ONE, 18 different endemic bat species from which samples were taken from 2015-2020 were found to have a wide variety of different viruses. Some of these viruses are zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted to humans. While some of these may not be transmissible to humans directly from bats, they could be transferred to other animals, and then transmitted to humans.
The study was conducted by analyzing DNA and RNA of the various pathogens found in organ, fecal and stool samples taken from the bats.
Of the 39 viral families present in the bats, 16 were able to be transmitted to other vertebrates. These include adenoviruses, which can cause pink eye, pneumonia and viral meningitis; herpesviruses, which can cause herpes; rotaviruses, which can cause stomach flu; and coronaviruses, which can cause numerous diseases, most notably COVID-19.
The COVID-19 pandemic, indeed, is widely believed to have originated with a pathogen carried by bats, which have long been known to be carriers of numerous forms of diseases. However, the exact means of transmission are still up for debate, as many believe the virus that causes COVID-19 was first transmitted from a bat to another animal, and only then was transmitted to humans.
But while the association of bats and diseases was already established – a 2013 Live Science report found that bats could host as many as 60 different viruses that could infect humans – what was most notable about the study was its methodology.
The particular means of genomic analysis the researchers utilized was found to be especially effective in monitoring what viruses the bats harbor. In fact, the researchers were able to find that one of the bat colonies they studied carried a nearly complete genome of the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus, known as MERS-CoV. This particular virus can infect humans, causing the MERS disease. Back in 2012, a MERS outbreak originating in Saudi Arabia spread throughout the world, infecting people in over 21 countries, which has not yet truly subsided.
It is believed that MERS has a mortality rate of 35%, according to the World Health Organization, though it is noted that this is likely an overestimate. According to the WHO, the outbreak's origins are not yet understood, but it is believed that it may have originated in bats and was transferred to humans after first being transferred to camels.
Human to human transmission of the virus is rare, and more commonly spreads through animals. Despite this, there is still no vaccine or treatment available.
But according to the study by the University of Zurich, their methodology can help monitor bats and possibly detect in advance any viruses that pose a danger to humans.
And as bats can host so many possibly dangerous diseases like MERS and COVID-19, such a system may be especially beneficial.


Tags switzerland scientific study bats Virus Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel and PA need to work together on COVID vaccines

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's transition to Bennett is an insult to Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Salem Alketbi

Iranian election: Changing faces, not politics - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by