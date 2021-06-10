The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

TAU study shows extinctions related to offspring number, not body size

The study gives greater insight into how habitat destruction through global warming can increase extinction risk

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 10, 2021 23:31
A Hula painted frog GALLERY (R) (photo credit: REUTERS/Nir Elias)
A Hula painted frog GALLERY (R)
(photo credit: REUTERS/Nir Elias)
Despite previous understandings of the relationship between a species' body size and the probability for its extinction, a new Tel Aviv University study released on Thursday challenges this perception by indicating that probability for extinction is actually correlated to the number of offspring. 
This peer-reviewed study was published this March in the academic journal Global Ecology and Biogeography
The widely accepted extinction theory indicates that larger species are at greater risk of extinction, supported by the number of large mammals on the verge of extinction. However, this was contradicted by the number of small amphibians near extinction. The study found the relationship might be between extinctions and number of offspring instead, as smaller amphibians, who produce smaller amounts of offspring per batch, are closer to the brink of extinction. 
Smaller amphibians, such as rain frogs, produce fewer offspring at a time, compared to larger species like the American bullfrog which can lay up 80,000 eggs at a time. This means that larger amphibians have a reduced threat to the species and greater variation among the offspring. 
This study gives a greater insight on how habitat destruction through global warming can increase the risk of extinction. By harming one generation, the population is drastically decreasing. For scientists, understanding the factors of extinction is a very high priority. 
Analyzing data from various amphibians, such as salamanders or frogs, researchers studied their reproductive capabilities and also found gaps between those species and mammals regarding body size and risk of extinction. 

“More babies per clutch or birth means more variety among the babies,” Dr. Daniel Pincheira-Donoso, lecturer in Evolutionary Biology and Macroecology from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen's University, said in a statement. “To some extent, it is like playing the lottery: the more tickets you play the higher your chances to win. In this case, more numerous and diverse babies increase the chances that at least some can survive the stress of environmental alterations, such as progressive climatic changes.”
"Protecting nature begins with basic science, like this study which gives us more tools to understand the processes of extinction," explained Prof. Sari Meiri from the School of Zoology at Tel Aviv University, who contributed to the study.
"As we learn more and understand these processes better, we can focus our preservation efforts and point to new, untried directions. An emphasis on the number of offspring rather than body size will help us examine which species and/or geographical regions require protection. In this way the present study can provide a basis for more effective activities in the global struggle against biodiversity loss."
Contributors to the international study also included researchers from Queen's University Belfast, Nottingham Trent University, Exeter University, and the University of Lincoln. 


Tags tel aviv university animals scientific study
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Likud's statements a new low, show need for new gov't - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Until the Bennett-Lapid gov't is sworn in, nothing is final - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by