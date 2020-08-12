The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

TAU team develops automatic tool to help drs choose best cancer treatment

According to Prof. Tamir Tuller, the technology automatically deciphers cancer genomes or mutations, which cannot be interpreted by the human brain alone or by existing models.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 12, 2020 19:23
Prof. Tamir Tuller (photo credit: COURTESY TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Prof. Tamir Tuller
(photo credit: COURTESY TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
A team of researchers from Tel Aviv University have developed an automatic computational system for understanding the mutations in the genomes of cancer cells. In the future, they hope it will be used in personalized medicine, drug development, diagnostics and enhanced matching of patients with the medicines that will benefit them most.

According to Prof. Tamir Tuller, who oversaw the project through the Zimin Institute for Engineering Solutions Advancing Better Lives at Tel Aviv University, the technology automatically deciphers cancer genomes or mutations, which cannot be interpreted by the human brain alone or by existing models. Specifically, the technology can decipher and model mutations that affect gene expression regulation and not only protein structure.

“If we will know what each new mutation does, we will be able to have a better treatment of each cancer type,” Tuller told The Jerusalem Post. “Cancer is classified into different types to simplify things, but each type may contain hundreds of sub-groups, each of which behaves differently due to its typical mutations.”

Furthermore, tumor cells continually evolve, improving their survivability and resistance to medical treatment.

To this end, Tuller’s system uses AI to efficiently scan and understand cancerous genomes, while incorporating computational simulations of intra-cellular processes for deciphering the effect of the mutations on the cancer cell.

Thousands of genomes have already been scanned and equally as many new mutations discovered. Going forward, these new discoveries will provide the information needed to determine which treatments are best for which cancers and which patients, and the likelihood of their success.

“The average physician, who looks at those new mutations, has no clue what they do, or how they might be relevant to the treatment,” Tuller said. “But in many cases these mutations are highly influential and overlooking them means overlooking information that is highly relevant to successful cancer treatment.”

Now, the research team is helping to found a small commercial company to circulate the program to any doctor or other medical professional who could benefit.

“Our vision is impact-driven philanthropy that supports practical solutions with the highest potential to better lives,” said Dr. Mark Shmulevich, head of Zimin Institutes at Zimin Foundation and TAU Zimin Institute board member. “In addition to selecting high-quality scientific projects, TAU Zimin Institute has been making an intensive effort to bridge academic research, deep technologies and the commercial world.”

“This is the future,” Tuller said.


Tags tel aviv university cancer science research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by