Technion Harvey prize in science awarded to Israeli, American professors

Technion's Harvey prize in Chemical Engineering and Medical Sciences for 2019-2020, one of its most prestigious awards, went to Professor Joseph DeSimone of Stanford University and Professor Raphael Mechoulam of the Hebrew University, according to a Wednesday press release from the university.

DeSimone won the award after making significant contributions in materials science, chemistry, polymer science, nanomedicine and 3D printing. The professor also made important breakthroughs in the use of supercritical carbon dioxide to produce fluoropolymers, which has many medical applications. DeSimone has published more than 350 articles in scientific journals, and has over 200 patents to his name. Likewise, DeSimone is credited with creating important innovations in the field of precision medicine, such as the particle replication in non-wetting templates and in medical technology, including the continuous liquid interface production.

In 2016, DeSimone was recognized by US President Barack Obama for his achievements and leadership in innovative technology.

Mechoulam, of the School of Pharmacology in the Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, was given the award for his innovative research into the components, mechanisms of action, and implications for human health of the cannabinoid system. Born in Bulgaria in 1930, Mechoulam immigrated to Israel and joined the Weizmann Institute in 1960, later becoming a professor at the Hebrew University. Mechoulam is the first researcher to have isolated the psychoactive part of cannabis ,called THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), and mapped its structure and its major elements, Cannabidiol, CBD, which is increasingly used for medicinal purposes.

Mechoulam's long history of achievement was also recognized, as he won the Israel Prize in Exact Sciences – Chemistry (2000) and the Kolthoff Prize in Chemistry from the Technion. The Jerusalem Post also recognized him as one of its most 50 influential Jews.

The Harvey Prize is awarded each year for outstanding achievements in a wide variety of fields, including science and technology, human health, and contributions to humanity. Beyond the $75,000 prize, the award has become a good indicator for the Nobel Prize, with some 30% receiving both.

