The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Technion Harvey prize in science awarded to Israeli, American professors

The Harvey Prize is awarded each for outstanding achievements in a wide variety of fields, including science and technology, human health, and contributions to humanity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 05:31
PROF. RAPHAEL MECHOULAM (photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
PROF. RAPHAEL MECHOULAM
(photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
Technion's Harvey prize in Chemical Engineering and Medical Sciences for 2019-2020, one of its most prestigious awards, went to Professor Joseph DeSimone of Stanford University and Professor Raphael Mechoulam of the Hebrew University, according to a Wednesday press release from the university.
DeSimone won the award after making significant contributions in materials science, chemistry, polymer science, nanomedicine and 3D printing. The professor also made important breakthroughs in the use of supercritical carbon dioxide to produce fluoropolymers, which has many medical applications. DeSimone has published more than 350 articles in scientific journals, and has over 200 patents to his name. Likewise, DeSimone is credited with creating important innovations in the field of precision medicine, such as the particle replication in non-wetting templates and in medical technology, including the continuous liquid interface production. 
In 2016, DeSimone was recognized by US President Barack Obama for his achievements and leadership in innovative technology. 
Mechoulam, of the School of Pharmacology in the Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, was given the award for his innovative research into the components, mechanisms of action, and implications for human health of the cannabinoid system. Born in Bulgaria in 1930, Mechoulam immigrated to Israel and joined the Weizmann Institute in 1960, later becoming a professor at the Hebrew University. Mechoulam is the first researcher to have isolated the psychoactive part of cannabis ,called THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), and mapped its structure and its major elements, Cannabidiol, CBD, which is increasingly used for medicinal purposes.
Mechoulam's long history of achievement was also recognized, as he won the Israel Prize in Exact Sciences – Chemistry (2000) and the Kolthoff Prize in Chemistry from the Technion. The Jerusalem Post also recognized him as one of its most 50 influential Jews. 
The Harvey Prize is awarded each year for outstanding achievements in a wide variety of fields, including science and technology, human health, and contributions to humanity. Beyond the $75,000 prize, the award has become a good indicator for the Nobel Prize, with some 30% receiving both. 


Tags technion technology science Prize
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
4 New coronavirus symptoms have been discovered - study
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020
5 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by