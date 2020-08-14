At a ceremony held Wednesday at the Shamir Medical Center, the Taiwanese government donated medical supplies to the hospital.The donation included protective clothing and 10,000 N95 face masks, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv. The ceremony was followed by a Shamir Medical Center and National Taiwan University Hospital Yunlin Branch joint webinar. The webinar topics included hospital preparation and response in Taiwan and Israel and critical care for COVID-19 respiratory failure in Taiwan and Israel.Dr Osnat Levitzon-Korach, Director General of Shamir Medical Center, Ambassador Kuo-Boug Chang, Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv and more than a dozen Taiwanese and Israeli doctors attended the conference.