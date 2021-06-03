Three training runs and what to learn from them

Running is a recipe for a productive life.On my resume, I have a section at the bottom titled “I am a runner,” where I detail all the skills I have gained from being a distance runner that make me a good candidate for nearly any job. These include goal-setting, discipline, knowing how to overcome obstacles, competing against myself and building networks.While it is meant to differentiate me from other candidates, I believe it is true that running is a roadmap for how to succeed. Here is what I have learned from three types of training runs.
The hill run: Look ahead
Hill training, also known as hill repeats, is exactly as it sounds: You race up a hill, jog down, repeat.Hill repeats, when done right, can make your running faster, more efficient and stronger. But they are not easy.The key to successfully tackling the hill is to run with determination – looking ahead rather than down. Stay aligned, meaning keep your head; shoulders, hips and ankles all at the same angle. Then, use your arms to help propel yourself forward.
I try to run hills once a week and it is among my favorite workouts because I feel so good at the end. It is humbling to stand at the bottom of a long incline. I feel so small down there and remember how I am just one little piece in God's massive puzzle. I pick a focus point and then start off, aiming directly for that goal. But as soon as my hand touches the tree or street sign, I turn around and do it again – as many as 10 times.The art of hill-running has taught me never to look down or back. If you look down, you will stumble. If you look back, you might not think you have made it far enough and just slow down or even give up, feeling depleted – like the top is too far away and insurmountable.Look ahead and you will get where you need to go.Repeat to remember that life is a series of hills. So, triumph over the first one, but be prepared for the next challenge.Finally, training experts recommend that runners do not do hill repeats more than once a week because too much hill-running can lead to injury. And here too is the lesson: A little hill can go a long way. Too many hills will eventually leave you on the sidelines.
Interval training: Speed up – sometimes
Interval training is marked by periods of high-intensity running, followed by periods of low-intensity jogging, and then you do it again: Run, rest, repeat.Interval running is the opposite of distance running, where you generally keep the same pace throughout the entire workout.I run intervals using landmarks rather than a stopwatch. I pick a landmark to start with and then a second landmark that I assume is somewhere between one and three minutes away. Then I take a deep breath and sprint from landmark to landmark.Intervals are pretty much like life, which can be rushed and intense at some points and slow and steady at others. Fast and furious is fine for a few minutes and even helpful because it makes normal feel easier. These runs teach you to speed up on demand, to run on adrenaline, to give 200% sometimes. In math, an interval contains all the numbers between any two numbers. In running, it is a period of time, an interlude – and not the standard pace. When life starts to feel like every day is an interval, it is time to slow down.
Long-distance runs: Endurance
A weekly long run helps build endurance. It is a run at a basic, steady pace but farther than your average excursion.I try to do a long run each Friday morning, adding a few minutes each week during training periods. Last week, for example, I ran 56 minutes. This week, I expect to run 64. Ultimately, I will run for up to two hours at a time.Beyond the aerobic benefit, long-distance runs build mental confidence. That is helpful on race day. It is essential every day. Distance running means long hours on the road, usually alone. So, it teaches you to be comfortable with your thoughts. My best ideas come during these runs.Training for a long-distance event takes months of consistency, sacrifice and effort – the secret ingredients for turning vision into reality.
The writer is senior coronavirus analyst and head of strategy for the Jerusalem Post Group.