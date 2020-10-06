The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Time travel? Alternate universes? Hebrew U. professor explains black holes

The Jerusalem Post spoke to Hebrew University Prof. Prof. Tsvi Piran to better understand black holes.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 18:26
A simulated image of a black hole. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A simulated image of a black hole.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Black holes have long fascinated Hollywood – from Superman to Star Wars.
On Tuesday, three scientists won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics for their discoveries about black holes. But what is a black hole?
The Jerusalem Post spoke to Hebrew University of Jerusalem Prof. Tsvi Piran to better understand. Answers have been edited for clarity and conciseness.
What is a black hole?
It’s a region in space that acts like a trap. You can get in, but nothing can get out – even light, which is why it is called a black hole. We cannot see inside. We cannot see it directly.
So how do we know they exist?
The only way we know the black hole exists is because it has enormous gravitational pull and this enormous gravitational pull influences matter around it.
Why are Black Holes important?
First of all, the concept that such a thing exists – something that nothing can get out of – is a unique phenomenon. Now we seem used to it. But 20 or 30 years ago, most scientists did not believe that such an object existed. This was a new object that was predicted theoretically by Roger Penrose and others and later was discovered by observation. The discovery was very hard, because you cannot see it directly, but only indirectly.
Also, while we don’t fully understand them, certain features that are inside black holes probably hold the key to some very exciting developments in physics.
Like what? What could we learn from black holes?
One of the biggest open questions, and this was raised by Roger Penrose, who won the Nobel Prize, is what is at the center of a black hole? Penrose’s work shows that in our current understanding of physics, we cannot tell what the fate is of someone or something who falls into a black hole. We don’t know what happens – but we think we can find out.
Today, in physics, one of the biggest problems is the merging between two great pillars of physics: one is Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and second one is Quantum Theory, which are sort of inconsistent with each other. The big hope is that through understanding what happens at the center of black holes – and understanding black holes in general – we will be able to merge these two theories.
That is why black holes are exciting and interesting to physicists.
Why are they so excited for Hollywood?
There are speculations – and they are probably wrong – that if you fall into a black hole then you fall from the black hole to other universes or into another part of the universe. These speculations are interesting and exciting. Such speculations are also related to the idea that black holes hold within them the secrets of building time machines – like in the movie Interstellar.
But black holes are in outer space - has anyone ever fallen in one?
We never got even close to a black hole. We know they are there, but to get to them you have to leave Earth and travel quite far. So, no, no one has ever fallen into a black hole, but we have observed matter that is falling into them.
What’s next?
Who knows? We might discover that it is a good idea to jump into a black hole because it may provide you a way to travel back in time. So, that’s the next big thing – figuring that out. I am not sure it will happen soon, but it is the ultimate goal.


Tags Hebrew University science black hole
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A police chief maybe able to curb brutality By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman ‘Herzl’s vision of the Jewish state was for all Jews’ By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by