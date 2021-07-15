Travel to Israel: 1st degree relatives of citizens can now apply online

Foreign visitors can apply through the new form in order to visit a first degree relative who holds Israeli citizenship, attend a first degree relative funeral in Israel and undergo an urgent and life-saving medical procedure or accompany someone who is in need of such a procedure. For the “purpose of traveling” entry, there is also an option to select “other.”

According to the instruction on the ministry’s website , every individual has to send a separate application.

Each applicant is required to attach a copy of their passport, vaccination or recovery certificate, health insurance covering COVID, and “Additional documents relevant to the reason for the arrival request, as specified in the application.”

In previous months, when applying through the consulates or the Interior Ministry branches , it was require to prove the relation between the applicant and the Israeli citizen, providing a copy of the Israeli identity card of the latter as well as a birth/marriage certificate or similar documents.

In the current form, the applicant needs to select the relevant Israeli consulate where they are applying.

There is no mention of how long the process to receive permission will take, nor how long the permission granted will last.

Former MK Dov Lipman, who has worked for months helping immigrants and their family members abroad to enter Israel and recently established the organization Yad L'Olim, said it might take up to 20 working days and the permission will be valid for a month.

“Complete a separate form for each passenger, load all the documents that are currently required, and submit it 4 weeks before the flight,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday. “Assume that it will take 20 business days to receive approval. There will be no back and forth communication with the consulates so please ensure that you complete this form correctly with all the needed documentation. Please note that these approvals will be valid for 30 days.”

It is also important to notice that there are no new rules in terms of which foreign nationals are allowed to apply for permission in the country.