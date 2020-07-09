The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has worked to improve COVID-19 protection for airport screeners, following top TSA official Jay Brainard complaining that the agency is endangering airline passengers, the whistleblower's lawyer said Wednesday, according to a report by the Associated Press.In June, Brainard, the TSA's top official in Kansas, went to a federal whistleblower-protection office and revealed that the TSA did not give their staff training to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak, and even banned supervisors from giving the screeners any of the agency's stockpiled N95 respirator face masks in March, amid a major shortage of masks, AP reported. Some changes were made, such as when the agency allowed travelers to fly in March with 12 oz. (354 ml.) of hand sanitizer in their carry-on luggage. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, liquids and gels in carry-ons were required to be 3.4 oz. (100 ml.) or smaller.
The TSA website stated as of Wednesday that 997 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, six employees have died, as well as one screening contractor.Following Brainard's complaints, the TSA's parent agency, the Homeland Security Department, was ordered by the Office of Special Counsel to investigate his claims. According to Brainard's attorney Tom Devine, Homeland Security then ordered the TSA "to investigate itself," AP reported.Recent changes were made by the TSA, however. These changes include requiring screeners to change or sanitize their gloves between passengers screened and to wear face shields in the absence of plastic barriers, according to AP."This is the fastest I've ever seen an agency make changes" after a whistleblower complaint, explained Devine, who works with the Government Accountability Project, AP reported. He added that the agency was still at fault for not making changes regarding protective gear until Brainard filed his complaint.A TSA spokesman confirmed to AP that Brainard met with TSA administrator John Pekoske last week, but did not state if the changes were made as a result.Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.
"TSA understands that COVID-19 (coronavirus) is at the forefront on the minds of travelers, as health officials are encouraging that individuals wash their hands frequently," the agency wrote in a statement at the time.However, these changes did not go far enough, Brainard said, according to AP.
The TSA website stated as of Wednesday that 997 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, six employees have died, as well as one screening contractor.Following Brainard's complaints, the TSA's parent agency, the Homeland Security Department, was ordered by the Office of Special Counsel to investigate his claims. According to Brainard's attorney Tom Devine, Homeland Security then ordered the TSA "to investigate itself," AP reported.Recent changes were made by the TSA, however. These changes include requiring screeners to change or sanitize their gloves between passengers screened and to wear face shields in the absence of plastic barriers, according to AP."This is the fastest I've ever seen an agency make changes" after a whistleblower complaint, explained Devine, who works with the Government Accountability Project, AP reported. He added that the agency was still at fault for not making changes regarding protective gear until Brainard filed his complaint.A TSA spokesman confirmed to AP that Brainard met with TSA administrator John Pekoske last week, but did not state if the changes were made as a result.Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.