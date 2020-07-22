The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Two babies hospitalized with rare meningitis after parents refuse vaccine

"What we went through was hell, one of the worst things I went through in my life: to know that my daughter was in danger of dying," the father of one of the babies told Channel 12.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JULY 22, 2020 22:14
Nurses take care of newborn babies at a nursery in Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Nurses take care of newborn babies at a nursery in Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
In a tragic coincidence, two different babies in Israel were both forced to struggle for their lives in the past two weeks after being infected with a rare strain of bacterial meningitis, after their parents refused to vaccinate them for the disease.
The two infants were both found to carry the haemophilus influenzae b bacteria, which was once one of the most common – and fatal – causes for meningitis in the country. However, the bacterium has grown increasingly rare since a vaccine for it was introduced into Israel's medical basket in the mid-1990's. 
The father of one of the infants expressed remorse to Channel 12 News in an interview, saying "we have 8-month-old twins, they were not vaccinated because I had been exposed to information which opposes vaccines," he said. "In retrospect I regret not vaccinating the girl. Such a thing would not have happened if she had been vaccinated."
"About two weeks ago one of them had a fever and we took her to a health clinic," he said. "At first we were told it was an ear infection, we were given antibiotics but the fever did not go down. One night she started vomiting and without thinking twice we took her to the emergency room at Meir Hospital," the baby's father told Channel 12.
 
"We realized our daughter was in danger. The hospital psychologist had begun to prepare us for the worst case scenario. We were in a race against the clock and luckily the girl showed vitality and there was significant improvement. We're both academics, with a high awareness of health. What we went through was hell, one of the worst things I went through in my life: to know that my daughter was in danger of dying."
"The baby came to us in a life-threatening condition with high fever, apathy, multiple vomiting and excessive sleepiness," Dr. Dganit Adam Cohen, director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Meir Clalit Medical Center, told Channel 12. "Tests we did revealed that she had a bacterial infection that was previously considered "The most common meningitis in children."
She continued, saying that, "since 1994, when a vaccine for the disease had begun to be routinely given to infants from the age of two months, we rarely see cases of bacterial infection. During my 15 years of work, I have not encountered such a severe inflammation as a result of this bacterium. Fortunately, thanks to treatment, her condition stabilized and she was released home."
Also in the past two weeks, in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Schneider Medical Center, a 7-month-old baby from Bnei Brak was also hospitalized, fighting for his own life against the same rare bacterium. 
His parents claimed they were afraid to take him to get his vaccinations due to the fear of going to a medical clinic during the days of the coronavirus. According to Channel 12, the baby has suffered irreversible brain damage due to inflammation. He is now hospitalized in the pediatric ward and is receiving prolonged antibiotic treatment following damage to his vision and hearing.


Tags Vaccinations Babies Anti-vaccination crisis vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What America's upcoming election means for Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Professor Dan Ben-David Wanted: A total change of mindset to eradicate COVID-19 in Israel By DAN BEN-DAVID
Gil Troy Pay it forward, even without the NIS 750 subsidy By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by