Two Bar-Ilan U. professors attain prestigious EU grants

Two professors from Bar-Ilan University's faculty received the Consolidator Grants from the European Union's European Research Council (EU's ERC). The grants are designed to provide support to researchers - such as those from Bar-Ilan University - from any country when they are at the stage of consolidating their research team or program. The program was designed by the ERC, which attempts to encourage the highest quality research in Europe by using "competitive funding" and by supporting "investigator-driven frontier research," according to the ERC's website.Prof. Omry Koren and Prof. Avi Zadok, who received the grants for their outstanding work as researchers with great promise in their scientific track records. Koren's research mainly focuses on microbiology and microbial ecology, leading a microbiome research laboratory. He received the 2 million Euro grant for his research in microbiota, hormones and aggression in particular, referring to the most important social behaviors in nature for procreation and survival. The grant will go towards Koren and a team of researchers who will study the new concept that host aggression may be regulated in part by the microbiota, according to Bar-Ilan University.Zadok's research focuses on electric engineering, in particular "silicon integrated lasers and nonlinear propagation in optical fibers," according to his personal webpage. He was also awarded 2 million Euros for research in silicon photonics, which, according to the university, seeks to implement integrated circuits for communication and processing of light alongside electronics. The grant will go towards Zadok and his team introducing ultrasonic, elastic waves in this technology."In each of their disciplines, Prof. Zadok and Prof. Koren are making an impact on the world of science and putting us on par with Europe's leading universities," said Bar-Ilan University President Prof. Arie Zaban. The ERC received 2,506 proposals for the Consolidator Grant in 2020, 13% of which were chosen to be funded, including the two Bar-Ilan researchers.The recipients of the award are
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Israel's Hebrew University in Jerusalem has received grants from the ERC in the past, including a 7 million euro grant which was awarded to three professors in April 2020 to pursue "ground-breaking and high-risk projects."