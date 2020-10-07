Two Israeli medical cannabis firms eye medical cannabis exports

Two Israeli medical cannabis firms said they have applied to a government pilot program intended as a first step to beginning exports.

Although the government has approved allowing medical cannabis exports, they have yet to begin due to objections by the Health Ministry, which first wants companies to provide ample supplies at low prices to the local market

The ministry has launched a three-month pilot aimed at expediting export permits for companies that subsidize the price of medical cannabis for the Israeli market.

Together Pharma TGTR.TA said it joined the program and would offer a significant discount on many of the products it sells in Israel, which will now be sold for NIS 100-140 per 10 grams.

Together, which has a local farm while also importing medical cannabis from a farm in Uganda, said it would apply to the ministry for an export permit. (Reuters)

