US adults can volunteer for coronavirus vaccine trials - here's how

In order to volunteer for the trial you must be 18 or older and complete CoVPN's online survey. CoVPN emphasizes that participation in the clinical trials is voluntary.

By RACHEL WOLF  
JULY 11, 2020 19:33
Bottles labeled "Vaccine" stand near medical syringe in front of "Coronavirus COVID-19" display (illustrative) (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Bottles labeled "Vaccine" stand near medical syringe in front of "Coronavirus COVID-19" display (illustrative)
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN), which was formed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is looking for people in the US to volunteer for its Phase 3 SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) vaccine trials. Its stated mission is "to conduct Phase 3 vaccine and monoclonal antibody efficacy studies for the prevention of COVID-19."
In order to volunteer for the trial you must be 18 or older and complete CoVPN’s online survey. CoVPN emphasizes that participation in the clinical trials is voluntary.
On its website, CoVPN details what volunteers can expect to have happen before, during and after a clinical study. However, the information is not necessarily specific to the coronavirus vaccine trials.
“All study volunteers must go through a process called informed consent that ensures they understand all of the risks and benefits of being in a study, and those volunteers are reminded that they may leave a study at any time without losing any of their rights or benefits,” CoVPN wrote on its website.
Before the study, participants will learn what the study is for and may be asked “personal questions” so the researchers can decide which study volunteers would be good for, according to CoVPN.
“Most studies require coming into the research site for 10 or more visits over 1-2 years. In some of the antibody studies, the study staff will come to you via mobile transportation unit,” according to CoVPN.
During the study, you will not know if you are getting the drug that is being tested or a placebo. You will also be asked to “keep track of how you feel for about a week following each infusion or shot.” However, if you’re infected with SARS-CoV-2 and become sick with COVID-19, CoVPN says its staff will help get you care.
After the study you may be contacted by CoVPN.
CoVPN has research centers across the US and a list of locations is available on its website.


