Vaccine center in Dizengoff to be open every evening until late August

A vaccine center will open in Dizengoff Square and will be running regularly during the evenings from Tuesday until the end of August, the Tel Aviv municipality stated, as a part of their expansion of vaccination activities in the area in collaboration with the Health Ministry.

The center will operate from Sunday-Thursday and on Saturday from 19:00 in the afternoon to 02:00. On Friday, the vaccination complex will operate from 11:00 to 17:00.

The vaccinations in Dizengoff will be provided by the Novolog healthcare services company.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality calls on all residents to get the vaccine.

Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Vaccines can be provided to the following:

Those aged 50 and up - the first, second, or third doses Under the age of 50 - the first or second dose Non-resident Israeli citizens will also be able to receive a dose Vaccines for boys and girls aged 12-17.

Patients do not need to make an appointment but must arrive at the vaccination site with a form of identification.

Ron Huldai, the mayor of Tel Aviv , stated that "we are part of the national effort to combat the coronavirus and the best way to do so is to get vaccinated. Everyone can and should get vaccinated in the square and I call on the city's residents and many visitors to do so as soon as possible."

A COVID-19 testing site at Rabin Square has been operated by the Tel Aviv municipality for several months in partnership with IDF Home Front Command, providing over 1,500 tests per day. This center will continue to operate alongside the vaccination center.