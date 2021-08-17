The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Vaccine center in Dizengoff to be open every evening until late August

The center will operate from Sunday-Thursday and on Saturday from 19:00 in the afternoon to 02:00.

By GADI ZAIG  
AUGUST 17, 2021 14:19
Dizengoff fountain in Tel Aviv (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Dizengoff fountain in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
A vaccine center will open in Dizengoff Square and will be running regularly during the evenings from Tuesday until the end of August, the Tel Aviv municipality stated, as a part of their expansion of vaccination activities in the area in collaboration with the Health Ministry.
The center will operate from Sunday-Thursday and on Saturday from 19:00 in the afternoon to 02:00. On Friday, the vaccination complex will operate from 11:00 to 17:00.
The vaccinations in Dizengoff will be provided by the Novolog healthcare services company.
The Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality calls on all residents to get the vaccine. 
Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Vaccines can be provided to the following:
  1. Those aged 50 and up - the first, second, or third doses
  2. Under the age of 50 - the first or second dose
  3. Non-resident Israeli citizens will also be able to receive a dose
  4. Vaccines for boys and girls aged 12-17.
Patients do not need to make an appointment but must arrive at the vaccination site with a form of identification.
Ron Huldai, the mayor of Tel Aviv, stated that "we are part of the national effort to combat the coronavirus and the best way to do so is to get vaccinated. Everyone can and should get vaccinated in the square and I call on the city's residents and many visitors to do so as soon as possible."
A COVID-19 testing site at Rabin Square has been operated by the Tel Aviv municipality for several months in partnership with IDF Home Front Command, providing over 1,500 tests per day. This center will continue to operate alongside the vaccination center.


Tags Tel Aviv dizengoff center vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by