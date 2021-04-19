Visitors jabbed with Pfizer, Moderna to get green pass - Health Ministry

The authorities are still studying a solution for those who were jabbed with products that are not used in Israel, the spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post.

Several other vaccines are being administered worldwide besides those produced by Pfizer and Moderna. In the US, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine has already been authorized, although its distribution has been temporarily halted. In Europe, several countries are vaccinating mostly with AstraZeneca. In addition, there is the so-called Russian vaccine, also known as Sputnik, and the Chinese vaccine, called Sinovac.

Last week, Israel announced it will open the country to vaccinated tourists traveling in groups starting on May 23. If the infection rate continues to remain stable, it might begin to accept individual travelers as well, it said.

According to the outline that was released with the announcement, visitors will be required to present their vaccination certificate but also to undergo a serological test when they arrive in Israel. However, it remained unclear how they would be able to access hotels, indoor restaurants and other activities which require a green passport – a document that features a QR code and an ID number.

On Sunday, a government official told the Post that one possibility being considered for those who arrive in Israel was to generate a QR code connected to their passport number, similar to what is done for foreign diplomats living in Israel and vaccinated in the country.

The Health Ministry did not reveal a timeline for granting visitors the green passport.

However, on Sunday the government official said that they were hoping to roll out the logistical details of the plan to allow vaccinated tourists into the country by the end of the month.

Moreover, by May 23, Israel might also accept vaccination certificates from other countries, the official added, pointing out that the government is in advanced conversations with several nations in Europe and North America.