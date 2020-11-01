The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Viznitz grand rabbi says ‘informants’ should be ejected from community

Rabbi Yisroel Hager referenced those he suspects informed authorities about the unlawful return to educational institutions in the ultra-Orthodox sector.

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 19:31
Haredi men and their children protest government restrictions barring them from reaching Mount Meron on Lag Ba’omer, in Jerusalem’s Mea She’arim neighborhood on May 10, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Haredi men and their children protest government restrictions barring them from reaching Mount Meron on Lag Ba’omer, in Jerusalem’s Mea She’arim neighborhood on May 10, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The grand rabbi of the Viznitz hassidic community Rabbi Yisroel Hager has denounced “informants” and “snitches” who complain to state authorities about violations of health ministry COVID-19 regulations, and called for them to be ejected from the community.
Hager, whose Viznitz community is one of the largest and wealthiest hassidic groups in the country, made his comments Saturday night in reference to those he suspects have informed authorities about the unlawful return to educational institutions in the ultra-Orthodox sector in contravention of government regulations.
During his talk, the grand rabbi said that there had been “many spiritual destructions” during the COVID-19 crisis,” saying it was “unbelievable how many young men and children” had fallen prey to spiritual descent.
Hager welcomed the recent reopening of school for some age groups, and said that continuing closure of schools was not possible.
“However, a group of informers has risen up and become established, may God have mercy,” said the grand rabbi.
Hager cited his grandfather, the fourth grand rabbi of the Viznitz dynasty, Rabbi Chaim Meir Hager, as having “spoken out against informants as forbidden in all manner,” and himself said that such people could be “excommunicated from the Jewish people.”
Said Hager “They are full of intentional evil, nothing is worthwhile for them, we need to eject them from our camp.”
Hassidic communities in particular have been the most prominent sub-sector of the ultra-Orthodox community to disregard COVID-19 regulations, including sending to school children of age-ranges not yet approved by the government to return to educational institutions.
Hager himself held a “tisch” celebration amidst the national lockdown at the end of the recent Yom Kippur fast, attended by hundreds of young hassidim, the same demographic which he fears will lose its faith without an educational and communal framework.


